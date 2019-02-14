Police: Negley woman stalked East Palestine doctor

Staff report

CANFIELD

A 59-year-old Negley woman is accused of stalking an East Palestine doctor, sending her a dozen roses and fruit baskets and booking weekend trips – but also calling her at home and threatening to shoot her staff.

Debra L. Gray, 59, of Ottawa Trail, faces a felony count of menacing by stalking and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment, according to court records.

The 47-year-old doctor told police Feb. 5 she became afraid of Gray after a series of romantic gestures that escalated to shooting threats at her offices in January and unwanted calls to her Canfield home – the number for which is unlisted.

“Gray informed her that she is divorced and now a lesbian and that she knows [the doctor] is also divorced because she has reviewed all of [her] court cases,” the report states. “[The doctor] added that she feels as though Gray may be attempting to construct a relationship with her, which [she] advised is unwanted on her part.”

Columbiana County deputy sheriffs arrested Gray on Feb. 6 at a grocery store and transported her to the Mahoning County jail. They later seized firearms from her home, including a .38 special Gray had placed in consignment at Iron Sights Armory in Canfield.

Gray did not enter a plea to the felony stalking charge during her Feb. 8 arraignment in the county area court in Canfield, court records show. Her bond was set at a combined $101,250. She posted that bond Wednesday and is on house arrest. She’s barred from possessing weapons and from contacting the doctor while the case is pending.

As Gray had an active protection order against her when she is accused of calling the doctor’s home, the stalking charge was enhanced to a felony, according to the report.

Gray is set for a preliminary hearing March 1 in the Canfield court.