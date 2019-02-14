UPDATE | OSHP names people involved in Hubbard crash



Published February 14, 2019 at 10:05 a.m.
Updated February 14, 2019 at 11:27 a.m.

Photo by The Vindicator | This is the scene of an accident between an SUV and a tanker truck on U.S. Route 62 (Youngstown-Hubbard Road) this morning in Hubbard. The woman drive of the SUV was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

HUBBARD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the names of the drivers involved in this morning’s crash on U.S. Route 62 that sent one woman to the hospital with critical injuries.

A state patrol news release said Cathleen Johnson, 53, of Youngstown, was traveling eastbound on Route 62 in the SUV when she veered left of center and struck a tanker truck, driven by James McGarry, 54, of Hubbard, traveling westbound.

Johnson struck the tanker truck head-on. She was transported to the St. Elizabeth Hospital where she is in critical condition. McGarry reported minor injuries but was not transferred to a medical facility.

The portion of Route 62 (Youngstown-Hubbard Road) between Seifert and Bell wick roads remains closed due to the crash.

