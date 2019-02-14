Not guilty pleas entered for men accused in robberies

WARREN

Not guilty pleas were entered Thursday for two men accused of robbing multiple gas stations early Wednesday in Warren and Howland.

Trevor McMillen, 20, of Lodwick Drive Northwest, is being held in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond on five aggravated robbery charges. Antonio G. Sarnelli Jr., 21, of Hobart Road in Leavittsburg is also being held in jail in lieu of $500,000 bond on two aggravated robbery charges.

Police say McMullen robbed three gas stations starting at 3 a.m., then picked up Sarnelli and they committed two more before being arrested by a county sheriff’s deputy on Elm Road in Bazetta Township about 6:30 a.m.