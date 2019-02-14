MVMC has roundtable breakfast Friday morning in Canfield

CANFIELD — Mahoning County Career & Technical Center’s The Bistro Restaurant, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, will be the site of the Manufacturing Executive Roundtable breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday.

The manufacturing members of the MVMC will be participating in the discussion, which will include shared workforce challenges and solutions, the role of sector partnerships such as MVMC, a progress report on key performance data and measuring success and other strategies. The breakfast is sponsored by Hill, Barth & King CPA Consultants. Participants should park in the back of the building and enter door 30.