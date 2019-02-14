Man hides behind dumpster before arrest in Boardman

BOARDMAN — A man was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart on Wednesday morning after attempting to hide in a nearby dumpster, according to police reports.

A Walmart employee advised that a male left the store concealing several bottles of vitamins.

Police found Nathaniel Britt, 32, of Akron, running across South Avenue.

Britt had a deep cut down his entire face, the report read. He told police his car broke down as he attempted to leave, so he jumped into a dumpster.

Shortly after, the dumpster was emptied into a truck, causing him to fall in and cut his face.

Britt was arrested on charges of theft and warrants out of Summit County and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

An employee from Allied Waste confirmed Britt’s account.