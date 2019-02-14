UPDATE | Mahoning coroner rules fire deaths of 5 children accidental

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office today ruled the deaths of five children in their Parkcliffe Avenue home in December as accidental.

Aleysha Rosario, 9, Charles Gunn, 3, Ly’Asia Gunn, 2, and 1-year-old twins Arianna and Brianna Negron, all died after the fire broke out about 11:25 p.m. inside their 463 Parkcliffe Ave. home.

Fire department officials have not yet released a cause, saying they were waiting for the coroner’s office to rule on the deaths before releasing that information. They have said, however, the fire is not considered suspicious. The fire started on the first floor of the two-story home,.

The mother of the children, Amy Acevedo Negron, 26, jumped out a second floor window to escape and spent a few days in a Cleveland hospital before returning home.