Hubbard Township speed camera program to start Feb. 18

Staff report

HUBBARD

Hubbard Township will begin its speed-camera program Monday, according to township officials.

Citations issued for the first 14 days will include a warning instead of a fine.

Starting March 4, a speed-camera-generated citation will lead to a $100 fine.

The fine increases to $150 in a construction zone.

Speed violators will have 30 days to pay the fine by mail, internet or phone.

Failures to pay fines will result in citations being sent to collections.

Officials note the civil violations won’t be reported to the driver’s insurance company.

Police officers who use the handheld speed cameras still have the authority to conduct a traffic stop, officials said.

Hubbard Township trustees partnered with Blue Line Solutions in 2015, but didn’t use the speed cameras until this year.

Some nearby communities also contract with Tennessee-based BLS for speed cameras. The community and the company split revenue from the fines.

Officials noted there were 218 reported crashes on Interstate 80 in the township between January 2015 and December 2018. They said they hope to reduce crashes on the township’s roads.