Drive It Home Ohio Valentine's sent to GM Mary Barra

LORDSTOWN — The Drive It Home Ohio campaign today sent Valentine’s Day hearts full of M&M candy emblazoned with messages to General Motors CEO Mary Barra and the 12 General Motors board of directors.

Barra and the board members each received a decorative heart filled with red, white and blue M&Ms candy with the following sweetheart messages: “We Love GM,” “Mary Save Our Jobs,” “Save Lordstown,” and “Mary, Save Lordstown.”

“We are part of the GM family and have been for 53 years,’ said Dave Green, Drive It Home Ohio co-chairman and president of the United Auto Workers Local 1112 at Lordstown GM. “We wanted GM CEO Mary Barra and the board to know that everyone in the Mahoning Valley thinks about them - not just on Valentine’s Day, but every day.”

“We love General Motors,” said James Dignan, co-chairman of the campaign and president of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber. “We understand what being part of the GM family has done for our community. But it’s just as important for General Motors to understand that we have been there for them. We are ready to be part of the future of General Motors,”

Drive It Home Ohio also sent similar heart-filled Valentines to local, state and national reporters who have been covering the effort to convince General Motors to reinvest in GM Lordstown and grow jobs in the Mahoning Valley, protect manufacturing in Ohio and make sure American cars and trucks are Made in America.

The Drive it Home Ohio campaign is a grass-roots coalition of business, labor and elected leaders that have come together to urge General Motors to reinvest in keeping the GM Lordstown manufacturing facility open.