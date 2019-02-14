UPDATE | Senate passes border security plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a bipartisan border security plan that would finance 55 additional miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, significantly less than President Donald Trump wanted.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress rolled toward resolving its border security brawl with President Donald Trump in uncommonly bipartisan fashion today, preparing to approve a compromise averting a new government shutdown this weekend but providing a mere sliver of the billions Trump has demanded for a wall with Mexico.

With Trump's halfhearted signature widely expected but not yet guaranteed, the Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the sweeping measure tonight, and the Republican-led Senate was expected to approve as well. Bargainers formally completed the accord moments before midnight Wednesday night.

Passage was virtually certain, with sizable numbers of both parties' members set to vote "yes." The only residue of suspense was whether Trump, despite clear signals he would go along, might reject the package and inject a fresh blast of chaos into the issue.

"Let's all pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill so the government doesn't shut down," said Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chiming in after a guest chaplain opened Thursday's session.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who's been close to Trump, seemed to have more faith than that. He told reporters Trump is "certainly inclined to sign it" and "march toward filling in gaps" by using executive action to divert other budget funds into wall-building.

Trump wasn't showing his hand, tweeting midday, "Reviewing the funding bill with my team at the @WhiteHouse!"