Cause sought in Green barn fire

Staff report

GREEN

Chief Todd Baird of the Green Township Fire Department said a man pulled out of a barn fire on Washingtonville Road early Wednesday was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Baird said Wednesday afternoon he was not sure if the man was still at St. Elizabeth or transferred to the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital.

The man did suffer severe burns, according to a police officer on the scene.

The barn caught fire about 8 a.m. The spokesman said the state fire marshal’s office is investigating to determine a cause. A damage estimate also was not available.

Police officers working a nearby accident were alerted to the fire, and they tried several times to pull the man out before firefighters who arrived were able to get the man out.

Fire crews from Green, Canfield, Damascus and Beaver were on the scene.