Donel Cathcart hit the game-winning shot with 5.9 seconds left to play and YSU edged out IUPUI with a 75-73 win.

YSU led by as much as 15 points, but IUPUI never went away. Jelani Simmons and Darius Quisenberry each scored 17 points. Michael Akuchie came off the bench for 14 points.

Garrett Covington left the game in the second half with a head injury.