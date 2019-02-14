Buy buds grown legally soon in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

Within the coming weeks, medical marijuana patients will be able to buy buds grown legally, for the first time, in Youngstown — with strains branded as “Stambaugh,” “Idora” and “Gypsy.”

That’s if the next few weeks of bud drying, curing and state testing go according to plan, said Brian Kessler, board chairman of Riviera Creek LLC. The city’s first medical marijuana-growing facility harvested its first batch Thursday.

Kessler said Thursday the potential patient count for medical marijuana in Ohio is nearing 20,000.

“If patient count continues on this pace and the dispensaries open up timely, we have a lot of demand,” he said.

“Everybody’s asking for product. The processors are trying to get up and running, the dispensaries are trying to get up and running and people are looking for product for sale.”

