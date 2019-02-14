Boardman High School has lockdown drill

BOARDMAN — Local first responders gathered at Boardman High school this morning for a lockdown drill in remembrance of the shooting that killed 17 students one year ago today at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Boardman police and fire departments were joined by representatives from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office at today’s event.

The drill was followed by a clap-out for local first responders.

“When they’re clapping for you, it’s truly from their hearts,” said Vicky Davis, school board vice president.

