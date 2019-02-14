BIRTHS


February 14, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Kelsey Agnone and Ruben Gutierrez, Struthers, girl, Feb. 12.

Shirley Mejia Gomez and Herry Salamanca, Salem, boy, Feb. 12.

David and Brittany Yost, Columbiana, girl, Feb. 12.

Christie Phillips and Marshall Adkins, Lake Milton, boy, Feb. 12.

Haylie Lipp and James Bollinger, East Palestine, girl, Feb. 12.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Sharkeyia Tindell and Jordan Powell, Warren, girl, Feb. 10.

Justin and Robyn Prem, Warren, boy, Feb. 11.

