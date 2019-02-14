BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Kelsey Agnone and Ruben Gutierrez, Struthers, girl, Feb. 12.
Shirley Mejia Gomez and Herry Salamanca, Salem, boy, Feb. 12.
David and Brittany Yost, Columbiana, girl, Feb. 12.
Christie Phillips and Marshall Adkins, Lake Milton, boy, Feb. 12.
Haylie Lipp and James Bollinger, East Palestine, girl, Feb. 12.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Sharkeyia Tindell and Jordan Powell, Warren, girl, Feb. 10.
Justin and Robyn Prem, Warren, boy, Feb. 11.
