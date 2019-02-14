Austintown police investigating jewelry heist

AUSTINTOWN — Someone stole about $12,000 in sterling silver jewelry from the JCPenney's store along Mahoning Avenue on Monday night, according to a police report.

Officers responding just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found a cable securing the jewelry counter display case had been cut by an unknown tool, the report states.

There is no surveillance footage from the area and no witnesses to the theft, according to the report.

Employees did note a man known to have stolen from the store in the past was in the store that evening. He's described as a black male in his 40s with "salt-and-pepper" hair and tattoos on the back of his neck.