Arizona man indicted in 1992 truck stop murder

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office is having a 2 p.m. news conference on an indictment in a 1992 murder case.

A Chandler, Ariz., man was indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury in the death of a woman in 1992 whose body was found at an Austintown truck stop.

Samuel Legg III, 49, was indicted on several charges, including aggravated murder, in the death of Sharon Lynn Kedzierski, 43, who was April 9, 1992, at Interstate 80 and state Route 46.

Legg was also charged Wednesday with an unsolved rape there. According to the state Attorney General’s office, a DNA sample which linked Legg to that crime matched with four other unsolved homicides, one of them Kedzierski’s.

Kedzierski was not identified until 2013, when a DNA sample was submitted by her daughter to a national database. She was last seen by her family in Florida in 1985 and was believed to have been a prostitute.

Her case was one of several investigated by a special task force set up to investigate the deaths of seven women whose bodies were found at truck stops throughout Ohio between 1985 and 1992.