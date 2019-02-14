Amazon ditches New York headquarters
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.
The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised.
Amazon said today it does not plan to look for another location, and will continue to build offices in Arlington, Va., and Nashville, Tenn.
