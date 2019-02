Agenda Friday

Columbiana County Board of Elections, 1:30 p.m., 7989 Dickey Drive, Suite 3, Lisbon.

New Middletown Village, special council meeting to discuss fire chief recommendations, 7 p.m., municipal building, 10711 Main St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.