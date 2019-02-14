7 charged in case of neglect, death at Ohio nursing home

COLUMBUS (AP) — Six nursing home employees in Ohio and a contracted nurse practitioner have been charged after the death of one patient and the neglect of another.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says three of the workers are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

All the nurses from Whetstone Gardens and Care Center in Columbus were indicted Wednesday on a combined 34 charges.

The indictments say nurses failed to properly treat serious wounds on a patient who died in March 2017.

In a second case, the indictment says nurses falsified a patient’s medical file and forged signatures about treatments she never received.

The nurse practitioner, a unit manager and assistant nursing director face involuntary manslaughter charges. Three nurses were charged with forgery and patient neglect.