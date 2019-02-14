$12K in jewelry stolen from Austintown Penney's

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Someone stole about $12,000 in sterling-silver jewelry from the JCPenney store along Mahoning Avenue on Monday night, according to a police report.

Officers responding just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found that a cable securing the jewelry counter display case had been cut by an unknown tool, the report states.

Employees noteD a man known to have stolen from the store in the past was in the store that evening, and gave police his description.

In an unrelated theft later that Wednesday, two reported shoplifters were nabbed trying to leave the store wearing stolen clothes and concealing other items, all valued at nearly $200, according to separate reports.

Jacob T. Graham, 33, and John R. Pinkerton, 25, both of Beloit, each face a misdemeanor count of petty theft.

