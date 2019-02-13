Two men nabbed in armed robberies, police say

WARREN

Two men are scheduled for arraignment Thursday after being arrested in Bazetta Township today and charged with multiple armed robberies at Warren and Howland gas stations this morning.

Trevor McMillen, 20, of Lodwick Drive Northwest is charged with five counts of aggravated robbery, and Antonio G. Sarnelli Jr., 21, of Hobart Road in Leavittsburg is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

McMillen's charges relate to robberies early today at the BP gas station at 1290 E. Market St. in Warren, Pit Stop gas station at 1001 Elm Road and UniMart gas station at 3860 Elm Road in Howland.

A sheriff's deputy learned of the Pit Stop and UniMart robberies and that a white car that was involved was heading north on Elm Road.

The deputy was in front of the Bazetta Walmart when he saw a car like that and made a traffic stop just north of Walmart about 6:30 a.m.

Sarnelli and McMillen were both arrested, and officers found two weapons and cash in the car.