Trumbull commissioners ask Ohio EPA not to delay TJX project

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners have written a letter to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency asking the agency to refrain from taking any action that would "further delay" the start of construction of the TJX/HomeGoods warehouse project.

Specifically, the commissioners asked that the OEPA not have a public hearing regarding environmental issues, saying the company provided a 130-acre buffer zone with a conservation easement "to forever protect the natural resources of this land."

The commissioners also approved a resolution at today's commissioners meeting, saying the project "has already been delayed for many months."

Arno Hill, Lordstown mayor, is in Columbus today with the Driving It Home Campaign related to the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant, but said by phone the reason for the letter and resolution is because of remarks being made suggesting that the OEPA should hold such a hearing. He would not say who is making the remarks.

Hill said he believes such talk is meant to be a "delay tactic." Lordstown officials have said they are hopeful that village council can give a final vote to approve the site plan for the project March 4.