Trombonists who died in 2018 honored with music in Cleveland

COLUMBUS (AP) — The trombone world lost several greats in 2018, and a half-day event in Cleveland is planned to mark their legacies.

Living trombone stars Jiggs Whigham and John Marcellus will be featured Saturday at the Memorial Trombone Festival at Case Western Reserve University.

Trombonists being memorialized are: Allen Kofsky, who spent 39 years with the Cleveland Orchestra; Edwin Anderson, a Cleveland Orchestra player turned Indiana University professor; Bill Watrous, who redefined trombone technique during a 50-year career that included performances with Quincy Jones, Prince and Frank Sinatra; and legendary American jazz trombonist Urban Clifford “Urbie” Green.

A warm-up, rehearsal and master class will precede an afternoon performance. Case trombone professor Paul Ferguson, artistic director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and principal trombonist and arranger for the Cleveland Pops, organized the event.