Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Feb. 5

Arrest: The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested then handed to Austintown authorities Frank S.H. Sackela, 35, of Woodhurst Drive, Austintown. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: Four wedding bands were stolen from a home in the 2600 block of Ardenwood Place.

Theft: Kyle P. Rice of Pembrook Road, Austintown, was charged after police alleged Rice, 20, intentionally failed to self-scan $38 worth of items that included paper plates while in Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Menacing: A person reported having been threatened while at a business in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Two women reportedly fled in a gold Chevrolet Impala after having stolen merchandise from the JCPenney store, 6000 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Chad E. Kimble, 36, faced theft and criminal-trespassing charges after about $14 worth of energy drinks was stolen from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave. Kimble, of East Marion Avenue, Youngstown, also was in the store in violation of a trespassing warning, a report showed.

Overdose: The victim of a possible drug overdose in the 4300 block of Wedgewood Drive was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Possible theft: A license plate was lost or stolen off a vehicle in the 4500 block of Alderwood Drive.

Theft: Jessica L. Wright, 30, of West Wilson Street, Struthers, was charged with purposely neglecting to self-scan a wall clock, a doll and a door knob at Walmart.

Theft: Pieces of equipment were stolen from the AT&T Store, 6000 Mahoning Ave.

Feb. 6

Arrest: While dealing with an accident near South Meridian and New roads, police charged Aaron G. Barnhart of Church Hill Road, Girard, with operating a vehicle impaired. Barnhart, 48, refused to submit to a breath test, a report said.

Drugs: Officers responded to an unoccupied car stuck in mud near Woodridge Drive before charging Daniel D. Nelson-Harnevious, 23, of Penny Lane, Austintown, with possessing drug paraphernalia. While investigating the circumstances related to the vehicle, police saw a suspected marijuana pipe with suspected marijuana inside, they alleged.

Overdose: A man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a possible drug overdose at an apartment in the 600 block of South Raccoon Road.

Theft: A calculator was taken from Rite Aid Pharmacy, 5498 Mahoning Ave.

Fraud: A Brookview Court resident reported unauthorized credit-card purchases had been made.

Feb. 7

Arrest: Officers answered a call regarding a car off the road near West Webb Road before charging James A. Balog, 30, of North Palmyra Road, North Jackson, with operating a vehicle impaired. Balog registered a 0.236 blood-alcohol content, nearly three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Adult Parole Authority in downtown Youngstown to pick up Robert A. White Jr., 31, no address listed, who was wanted on an Austintown Area Court probation-violation warrant.

Fraud: A Sheffield Drive resident told police of being the victim of an internet scam.

Theft: A Pineview Drive resident discovered unauthorized financial transactions.

Arrest: Officers noticed someone riding a bicycle on South Raccoon Road around 1 a.m. with no front or rear lights before charging Stephen G. Cortez, 38, with failure to comply with police. Cortez, of South Raccoon, Austintown, refused several times to stop for authorities and at one point sped up, a report showed.

Feb. 8

Arrest: Police at a North Edgehill Avenue business took Corey C. Monroe, 26, into custody upon ascertaining Monroe, of Bonnie Brae Avenue Southeast, Warren, was wanted on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in Trumbull County Central Court.

Felonious assault: After responding to a possible domestic situation at a North Turner Road residence, authorities filed a felonious-assault charge against David F. Hover Jr. of North Turner, Austintown, after his wife alleged Hover, 52, became upset and grabbed her neck and threw her onto a hardwood floor, then punched the accuser’s face, all of which led to injuries that included bruising, swelling and a large cut under her left eye.

Recovered property: Money and someone’s identification card were found at a business in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Truck theft: A 20-foot moving truck was stolen from U-Haul Truck Rental, 4475 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Mail was removed from a mailbox in the 3200 block of 42nd Street.

Theft: Medications were stolen from a residence in the 600 block of Harvard Place.

Feb. 9

Drugs: After responding to a possible shoplifting situation at Walmart and pulling over a vehicle on state Route 46, authorities charged Corey G. White, 39, of Oil City, Pa., with drug abuse (cocaine and heroin) as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Found in a black bag were four used syringes, a suspected crack-cocaine or methamphetamine pipe and a bag of narcotics that tested positive for crack cocaine and heroin, a report stated.

Feb. 10

Drugs: A traffic stop on South Raccoon Road resulted in the arrest of Derek L. Smith, 29, of West LaClede Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of drug abuse (cocaine). Smith, who also was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court, admitted having a bag of suspected crack cocaine on his person, where a bag with rocklike substances was found, a report indicated.

Drugs: Officers answered a call about two suspicious people in the 2000 block of South Raccoon Road, where they filed a drug-related charge against Rachael K. Hoffman, 37. During an interview, the Akron woman admitted having a digital scale with heroin, cocaine and fentanyl residue, police alleged.

Harassment: A Belle Drive resident reported having received a series of repeated such calls.

Theft: A cellphone was stolen at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

CANFIELD

Feb. 5

Arrest: Officers responded to a complaint about unwanted calls and voicemail messages in the 40 block of Callahan Road before charging Debra Gray, 59, with telecommunications harassment. Also, Gray, of Ottawa Trail, Negley, faced an additional felony menacing-by-stalking charge.

Summons: Rashaun Hawkins, 40, of Alliance, was charged with driving under suspension after having been pulled over on West Main Street.

Feb. 6

Citation: Authorities responded to a three-car accident near North Broad and West Main streets, where they cited Seth Maizel, 31, of West Lewis Street, Struthers, on a charge of failing to maintain control of a vehicle.

Drug paraphernalia: Police on South Hillside Drive charged Kayla Ratliff, 18, of Cannon Road, Austintown, with possessing drug paraphernalia when, they alleged, a suspected marijuana vaporizer was found.

Feb. 7

Arrest: Calvin Artman, 25, of South Broad Street, Canfield, surrendered on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Citation: A traffic stop on Cardinal Drive led to a citation charging Joshua Hartman, 30, of Leffingwell Road, Canfield, with traveling 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Feb. 8

Summons: Officers on South Broad Street issued a summons charging Jack Manigault, 22, of East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, with having no operator’s license.

Citation: After being pulled over on Fairground Boulevard, Christopher Rosado-Olivera, 33, of East Third Street, Salem, was charged with having no operator’s license and driving 47 mph through an area with a 25-mph speed limit.

Feb. 9

Citation: After pulling him over, officers handed a 16-year-old Youngstown boy a minor-misdemeanor citation charging him with driving 50 mph on a portion of West Main Street with a 35-mph speed limit.

Feb. 10

Arrest: A traffic stop on Talsman Drive resulted in a charges of operating a vehicle impaired and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle against Linda Derrick, 51, of Red Fox Drive, Boardman. In addition, police issued a summons charging John Paul-Dickey, 54, of Memory Lane, Canfield, with consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.