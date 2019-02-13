State Route 165 now open


February 13, 2019 at 11:20a.m.

GREENFORD — The Ohio Department of Transportation said State Route 165 between U.S. Route 62 and state Route 46 reopened late this morning. It was temporarily closed Tuesday night because of flooding caused by heavy rain.

