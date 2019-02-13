Reaching out to purged Ohio voters

CLEVELAND

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he is reaching out to Ohioans who were recently purged from Ohio’s voting rolls.

A spokesperson for LaRose said this week that he will reach out to an estimated 267,000 Ohioans who were removed in January after not responding to a “last chance” notice from predecessor Jon Husted.

Cleveland.com reports LaRose plans to send voter registration cards to every voter who was purged.

National debt tops $22T for first time

WASHINGTON

The national debt has passed a new milestone, topping $22 trillion for the first time.

The Treasury Department’s daily statement showed Tuesday that total outstanding public debt stands at $22.01 trillion. It stood at $19.95 trillion when President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017.

The debt figure has been accelerating since the passage of Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax cut in December 2017 and action by Congress last year to increase spending on domestic and military programs.

The national debt is the total of the annual budget deficits.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that this year’s deficit will be $897 billion – a 15.1 percent increase over last year’s imbalance of $779 billion.

Bid for Senate seat

PHOENIX

Retired astronaut Mark Kelly, who became a prominent gun-control advocate after his wife and former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was shot in a failed assassination attempt, announced Tuesday he will run to finish John McCain’s last term in the U.S. Senate.

If he wins the Democratic nomination, Kelly would take on Republican Martha McSally in what is expected to be one of the most closely contested Senate races of the 2020 election.

Kelly described himself as an independent-minded centrist who will take a scientist’s data-driven approach to solving problems such as climate change, wage stagnation and health care affordability.

Police: Pot smokers find caged tiger

HOUSTON

Houston police say some people who went into an abandoned home to smoke marijuana found a caged tiger.

They called the city on Monday, and the major offender animal cruelty unit and animal shelter volunteers arrived on the scene.

Officials tell KHOU-TV the tiger was well fed, and the cage was secured by a nylon strap and screwdriver.

Officials say it could easily open and the tiger could have gone on a “rampage.”

The tiger was taken to an animal shelter, then it was transferred to an animal sanctuary on Tuesday.

US job openings

WASHINGTON

U.S. employers posted the most open jobs in December in the nearly two decades that records have been kept, evidence that the job market is strong despite several challenges facing the economy.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that job openings jumped 2.4 percent in December to 7.3 million. That is the most since records began in December 2000. It is also far greater than the number of unemployed, which stood at 6.3 million that month.

The jump in openings in December suggests hiring will likely remain robust.

Associated Press