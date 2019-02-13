Poland trustees assure residents roads will get improvements

POLAND

Township trustees assured residents at Wednesday’s meeting that their roads will soon be traversable.

The funds, which total nearly $4.8 million, will come from a Mahoning County Community Development Block Grant, an Ohio Public Works Commission grant and a levy passed in November.

Township trustees intend to finish the projects by the end of the summer.

Meanwhile, residents are anxious for the project to begin. Darlene Boerio, who lives on Clovermeade Avenue, detailed the condition of her road and said, “I would like to be proud of the street I live on.”