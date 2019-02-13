Pentatonix concert ticket pre-sale is Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — The ticket pre-sale for the Pentatonix concert at the Canfield Fair will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. only at ticketmaster.com. Tickets range from $36.50 to $86.50 (fees apply). Use the password ROOSTER.

The concert will be Sept. 1 at the grandstand. The general ticket sale will begin Friday at noon at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.