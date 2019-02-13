Pa. woman who survived bear attack feels lucky to be alive

MUNCY, Pa. (AP) — A woman who survived a bear attack outside her Pennsylvania home is back home recuperating, saying she feels lucky to have survived.

Melinda LeBarron, 50, told PennLive.com by phone from her Muncy-area home Tuesday she “shouldn’t even be here.”

LeBarron was released last week from Geisinger Medical Center, where she was taken with head, hip and shoulder injuries after the Dec. 12 attack.

LeBarron said the bear, which wildlife officials think might have been a sow with cubs, attacked after her dog began to bark. It took her down quickly, bit her and rolled her nearly 90 yards, but eventually left.

She managed to drag herself home and spent two weeks in the trauma unit in critical condition. The dog, also attacked, also got home and is fully recovered.