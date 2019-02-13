Ohio man gets life in prison for killing ex found in garbage can

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Yaphet Bradley, 36, was sentenced Tuesday in the death of Miriam Johnson, 31, of Cleveland Heights. Bradley had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Messages seeking comment were left today for Bradley’s lawyers.

A medical examiner concluded that Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to her torso, arms and legs. Investigators say she was killed last year, in late February. She was reported missing about a week later, and her body was found in late March.

Prosecutors say Bradley and Johnson had three children together.