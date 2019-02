Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BROKAW, JONATHAN L, 02/05/1984, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, IMPORTUNING

CREGAN, SEAN EDWARD, 01/17/1971, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

DETCHON, MEGAN ASHLEY, 06/15/1989, BEAVER POLICE DEPT, THEFT

HORMEL, MATTHEW RAY, 02/13/1983, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PAROLE VIOLATION

KRAUSS, LESLIE THOMAS, 01/28/1990, BEAVER POLICE DEPT, MISUSE OF CREDIT CARD

LEE, SHAWNTA, 06/01/1976, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BELANGER, HEATHER N, 02/25/1989, 01/29/2019

CHAPMAN, JESSICA SUE, 11/05/1979, 02/08/2019

HASLEY, BRUCE D, 09/18/1993, 11/03/2016, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MCKINNEY, TERRANCE D, 09/16/1986, 12/03/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SCOTT, CHRISTOPHER LEE, 03/08/1989, 02/07/2019

SIMS, LUCAS LEVI, 11/14/1984, 01/12/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY