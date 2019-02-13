Israeli leader hopes to rally Arabs against Iran

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Israel's prime minister says he plans on working with Arab countries at a U.S.-backed Mideast conference in Warsaw to focus on the "common interest of war with Iran."

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to reporters today shortly after meeting Oman's foreign minister, Yusuf bin Alawi, on the sidelines of the conference.

Netanyahu said the meeting was significant because it was a rare, open gathering with Arab representatives "that are sitting down together with Israel in order to advance the common interest of war with Iran."

The belligerent comments went further than Netanyahu's usual warnings about Iran. Officials in his office didn't return messages seeking clarification.

The U.S. has billed the conference as a gathering about regional peace and security. But Netanyahu and Gulf countries are eager to focus on Iran.