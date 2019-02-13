Gov. DeWine makes more appointments

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has made these government appointments:

Mary C. Mertz of Worthington (Franklin Co.) has been appointed to the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for a term that began today.

James E. Carnes of St. Clairsville (Belmont Co.) has been reappointed to the Liquor Control Commission.

Ross W. McGregor of Springfield (Clark Co.) has been reappointed to the State Personnel Board of Review.

David R. Harbarger of Lakewood (Cuyahoga Co.) has been reappointed to the Board of Tax Appeals.

Beth Hansen of Bexley (Franklin Co.) has been appointed to the State Racing Commission.

David Goodman of New Albany (Franklin Co.) has been appointed to the Unemployment Compensation Review Commission.