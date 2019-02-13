Google to build $600M data center in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Google has announced it will build at $600 million data center in New Albany, a Columbus suburb.

"Google investing in Ohio to open a new data center is great news for our state. This adds to the list of tech companies that are looking here to grow their operations," Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said in a news release today. "Ohio has a history of innovation and through InnovateOhio, we aim to position our state for this to be true in the future as well. Our administration will embrace a tech and talent strategy that will improve opportunity and the quality of life for everyone.

"When one of the world’s biggest tech companies was looking to invest, they chose Ohio. Ohio is establishing itself as a premier destination for technology investment, and it further strengthens our case that Ohio is becoming the tech capital of the Midwest."