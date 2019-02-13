METRO DIGEST || Fiery crash at Cafe 422

Fiery crash at Cafe 422

WARREN

No serious injuries were reported when a vehicle crashed into Cafe 422 at the intersection of Youngstown Road and Adelaide Avenue Tuesday about 3 p.m. and caught fire.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the fire was put out with a fire extinguisher before Warren firefighters arrived. An ambulance was at the scene and one person was examined.

Warren man indicted

WARREN

Thomas I. Sledge, 38, of Cranwood Drive Southwest was indicted Tuesday on failure to comply with the orders of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle related to a Nov. 29 police chase.

Police said they saw Sledge’s car fail to stop at a stop sign at Palmyra and Risher roads. Officers made a traffic stop but Sledge drove off, throwing a handgun from the vehicle and knocking down a stop sign.

Sledge wrecked into a telephone pole on Lener Avenue and ran, but was captured on Delaware Avenue.

Man pleads not guilty

WARREN

A not-guilty plea was entered Tuesday for Christopher L. Clevenger, 25, of Damon Avenue in Champion to felony assault, after being accused of choking a Champion police officer who responded to the home where Clevenger lived with his grandfather. He also pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and resisting arrest, and is in the Trumbull County Jail.

Police were called at 10:07 a.m. Monday to the Damon address, where his grandfather, 82, said Clevenger was destroying the house and pushed him. Two officers tried to arrest Clevenger, but he resisted and put one officer in a head lock and began choking him, reports say. The other officer and two members of the fire department helped get Clevenger off the officer and into handcuffs.

Bond was set at $1,000.

2 men indicted

WARREN

Daquan R. Owens, 19, of Madison Road in Liberty, and Da Juan A. Moore, 19, of Akron, were indicted Tuesday on charges of attempted burglary and possession of criminal tools after telling police they tried to take jewelry from a woman because they wanted to use it as Christmas gifts.

Police said the two men went to a Pinehurst Circle home where Owens used to live with the victim. They started to enter the home through an unlocked window, but the victim called 911, and they fled into the woods. Police located the two men at a gas station.

Movie night at JCC

Youngstown

The Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, will host a family-fun dive-in movie night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Participants can take a dip in the indoor pool and watch “Sherlock Gnomes.”

This event is open to the public and free for members. Cost for nonmembers is $5. Light refreshments will be served.

Register online at jccyoungs-town.org. For information, contact Shawn Chrystal at 330-746-3250, ext. 112, or email aquatics@jewishyoungstown.org.

Accepting applications

YOUNGSTOWN

The Hope Foundation is accepting applications for its Family Assistance Fund and DreamCatchers for Kids program. Applications for the Family Assistance Fund are due March 19, and DreamCatchers is year-round.

The Financial Assistance Fund provides assistance of up to $2,500 for families with sick children who need extra help. DreamCatchers for Kids creates experiences to bring joy and hope to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Visit HopeMV.org/grants for information on these grants and to download application forms.

Blockwatch meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The public is invited to the February monthly meeting of the Powerstown Block Watch from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Faith Community Covenant Church at Midlothian and Sheridan boulevards.

Guest speaker will be a representative from the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp.

Soft lockdown

HUBBARD

An armed robbery at Taco Bell on West Liberty Street just after 7 a.m. Tuesday prompted a soft lockdown for Hubbard schools. The lockdown was lifted about 8:40 a.m., school officials say, and police continue looking for the suspect.

MCCTC board elections

CANFIELD

Ronald Shives was elected president of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center board while Michael Stanko was named vice president.

Shives works for an electronic security solutions company in Canton, and also serves on the Struthers Board of Education.

Stanko is owner and operator of the Youngstown Elser Metro Airport in North Lima. He was part of the first graduating class, in 1974, of the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School’s aviation mechanics program.

Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, regular meeting, 7:30 a.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, board meeting, 10 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, high school programs committee meeting, 6 p.m., in the director’s office; policy committee meeting, 6 p.m., in Room ST115; board meeting, 7 p.m., in the board room, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

Warren Trumbull County Public Library Board of Trustees, regular meeting, 5 p.m., meeting room A, 444 Mahoning Ave., Warren.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 W. Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.