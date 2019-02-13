Fed government mistakenly declares Pa. woman dead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia woman says she was mistakenly declared dead by the federal government, and it caused a host of problems.

Nicole Landen says she received an email from American Express last month, informing her of the company’s condolences for her passing. WPVI-TV reports soon after, Landen says her credit account was closed and her bank account was frozen.

She visited the Social Security Office, where she learned she had been mistakenly placed on the “Death Master File.” Landen says the Social Security Administration helped restore her accounts after reporters reached out.

The Social Security Administration says it couldn’t comment directly on Landen’s case but says its records are “highly accurate.” It says people who believe they have been wrongly declared dead should immediately visit a local SSA office.