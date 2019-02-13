Drivers beware: Hubbard Twp. speed cams start Monday

Staff report

HUBBARD

Hubbard Township will begin its speed camera program Monday, according to township officials.

Citations issued for the first 14 days will include a warning instead of a fine.

Starting March 4, a speed-camera-generated citation will lead to a $100 fine.

The fine increases to $150 in a construction zone.

Speed violators will have 30 days to pay the fine by mail, internet or phone.

Failures to pay fines will result in citations being sent to collections.

Officials note the civil violations won’t be reported to the driver’s insurance company.

