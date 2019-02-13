UPDATE | Dillard's at Southern Park Mall to close; Eastwood to remain open

BOARDMAN — The Dillard’s department store at the Southern Park Mall will close no later than May 14, according to a Dillard’s corporate spokesman.

Dillard’s employees were informed of the closure at a meeting Wednesday.

Joe Bell, corporate communications director for the Cafaro company, said the Dillard’s clearance outlet in Niles’ Eastwood Mall will remain open.

“Dillard’s has recognized the Eastwood Mall has become the focal point for retail in the Mahoning Valley and consequently, they decided that off price fashion is the ideal fit for not just this marketplace, but the continuing evolution of retail in the Valley, so they will continue to operate the clearance center,” he said.

The Dillard’s department store in Eastwood Mall was converted to a clearance outlet in 2016, and features clearance items that er marked down at least 65 percent.

Dillard’s operates 14 locations in Ohio, including the Southern Park Mall location.