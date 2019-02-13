Austintown man jailed for felony assault

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

An Austintown man is in the Mahoning County jail, accused of badly beating his wife after she asked him to sleep elsewhere, due to his snoring.

David F. Hover Jr., 52, of Turner Road, faces one count of felonious assault.

Officers who responded to the home Friday night noted Hover’s wife had “significant injury” to her face and apparent broken bones on her left cheek, as well as cuts to her wrist and knee, according to a township police report.

The woman told police Hover was loudly snoring while asleep on the couch. When she asked him to sleep upstairs, Hover “became upset with her and grabbed her by the neck and threw her onto the hardwood floor,” the report states.

When police confronted Hover, who was upstairs asleep, he denied striking the woman and claimed she fell.

The woman declined to write a statement for police.

She also declined medical attention but was later taken to the hospital by relatives, the report states.

“[She] was very reluctant to share what had occurred and did not want David arrested,” the report states. “[She did advise] that David had been physical with her in the past on several occasions.”

Hover’s bond was set at $12,000 during his arraignment Monday at the county area court in Austintown, according to court records. His plea was withheld pending presentation of the case to a Mahoning County grand jury.

He’s due back in court Feb. 20.