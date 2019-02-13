3 charged in Youngstown corruption case met today

YOUNGSTOWN - Ex-Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone, former city Finance Director David Bozanich and downtown developer Dominic Marchionda along with their attorneys met for about 30 minutes today with the prosecutor in their criminal cases.

The two sides agreed to have another pretrial meeting May 31. At that meeting they will pick a trial date.

The three were indicted last year on 101 counts for purported corrupt activity.

