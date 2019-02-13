2 incumbent wins but differing bottom lines

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson’s campaign account is flush with cash, while U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who is mulling a 2020 presidential bid, has about $120,000 in his fund.

Johnson, of Marietta, R-6th, raised $1,953,612 and spent $1,792,627 during his successful re-election campaign.

Because of money he had from previous campaigns, he ended 2018 with $846,068 in his fund.

He was re-elected in November to his fifth two-year term in Congress, defeating Shawna Roberts, a Belmont Democrat, garnering 69.25 percent of the vote.

Roberts, who ran for elected office for the first time, raised $29,140 and spent $22,608 on her campaign during 2018. Roberts is considering another challenge to Johnson in the 2020 election.

The 18-county 6th District includes all of Columbiana County, the district’s most-populous county, and eight townships in southern Mahoning County.

Meanwhile, Ryan, of Howland, D-13th, spent more than he raised to win re-election.

Ryan raised $1,604,523 but spent $1,653,510 to win re-election to his ninth two-year term.

Because of money he carried over from previous campaigns, Ryan ended last year with $118,195 in his campaign account.

Ryan is considering a run for president and plans to go to New Hampshire and Iowa – he’s gone to both a number of times before – in the coming months. Both are early presidential primary/caucus states. He hasn’t made a final decision on his potential candidacy.

Ryan was re-elected in November with 61 percent of the vote, defeating Republican Chris DePizzo of Cuyahoga Falls.

DePizzo, who ran for elected office for the first time, raised $93,796 and spent $91,711 on his campaign.

The five-county 13th District includes most of Mahoning and Trumbull counties.