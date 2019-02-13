Selected local stocks


February 12, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 27.91 0.26

Aqua America, .20 35.97 ‚àí0.060

Avalon Holdings,2.80 ‚àí0.020

Chemical Bank, .2845.15 0.090

Community Health Sys, .213.90 0.20

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.00 0.16

Farmers Nat., .0713.81 0.050

First Energy, .36 39.32 ‚àí0.17

Fifth/Third, .1626.62 0.19

First Niles Financial, .057.77 0.020

FNB Corp., .1211.98 0.11

General Motors, .3838.58 ‚àí0.12

General Electric, .1210.02 0.21

Huntington Bank, .11 13.74 0.11

iHeartMedia Inc.,1.35 0.30

JP Morgan Chase, .56258.00 ‚àí4.00

Key Corp, .1117.02 0.050

Macy’s, .38 25.01 ‚àí0.13

Parker Hannifin, .76163.84 1.75

PNC, .75121.57 0.33

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88185.30 1.20

Stoneridge 25.45 0.19

United Comm. Fin., .06 28.21 0.42

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$649900


Salem


Residential
4 bedroom, 6 bath
$649900


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000