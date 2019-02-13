Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 27.91 0.26
Aqua America, .20 35.97 ‚àí0.060
Avalon Holdings,2.80 ‚àí0.020
Chemical Bank, .2845.15 0.090
Community Health Sys, .213.90 0.20
Cortland Bancorp, .1120.00 0.16
Farmers Nat., .0713.81 0.050
First Energy, .36 39.32 ‚àí0.17
Fifth/Third, .1626.62 0.19
First Niles Financial, .057.77 0.020
FNB Corp., .1211.98 0.11
General Motors, .3838.58 ‚àí0.12
General Electric, .1210.02 0.21
Huntington Bank, .11 13.74 0.11
iHeartMedia Inc.,1.35 0.30
JP Morgan Chase, .56258.00 ‚àí4.00
Key Corp, .1117.02 0.050
Macy’s, .38 25.01 ‚àí0.13
Parker Hannifin, .76163.84 1.75
PNC, .75121.57 0.33
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88185.30 1.20
Stoneridge 25.45 0.19
United Comm. Fin., .06 28.21 0.42
Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.