Ribbon-cutting set

NILES

Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Jennifer Mansfield will host a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Friday for a Cricket authorized retailer, 6285 Youngstown-Warren Road.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, all new lines of service will receive a free case up to a $34.99 value. Also from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, enjoy special photos, dancing and singing with Paw Patrol characters: Marshall and Skye. There will also be a prize wheel full of free officers and discounts.

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For information, contact Jennifer Mansfield, 330-505-6577, Jennifer.mansfield@bosphorusenterprises.com.