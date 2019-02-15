Ohio gas prices

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are five cents more expensive this week at $2.164 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Most motorists in the Great Lakes and Central states are paying more to fill up at the pump on the week. Ohio (+6 cents) is listed as one of the country’s top 10 states with the largest weekly increases, with a statewide average of $2.18.

Winter weather is one reason for the region’s fluctuating gas prices, as frigid weather has caused unplanned maintenance at a handful of refineries.

The average price for a gallon of gas on Monday in Youngstown was $2.17.