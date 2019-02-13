2019 ATHENA nominations

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and co-presenter The Vindicator/vindy.com are seeking nominations for the 2019 ATHENA Award.

The recipient, along with all nominees, will be honored at the ATHENA Award dinner May 16 at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman, and Valley native Elizabeth McIntyre, publisher and editor of Crain’s Cleveland Business, is keynote speaker for the 27th annual event.

The Athena Award is presented annually to recognize area business and professional women who meet the following criteria:

Business and professional achievements: Demonstrates significant, measurable achievements that have produced exceptional organizational impact.

Community service: Provides valuable leadership service to the community.

Support for professional women: Exhibits support for and involvement in the goals of professional women.

Nominees are not required to be a member of the chamber or to be employed by a chamber member firm. Candidates may self-nominate, and past ATHENA nominees are eligible.

A form-fillable PDF of the nomination form is available through the ATHENA Award Program pages found under the Initiatives/Programs tab at regionalchamber.com. The completed PDF forms may be submitted via email to Kim@regionalchamber.com or returned via mail no later than March 1.

For information about ATHENA nominations, contact Kim Calvert, chamber vice president of marketing and member services, at 330-744-2131, ext. 1235. Details about the May dinner event will be forthcoming.