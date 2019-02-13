Employment event

YOUNGSTOWN

Nearly 65 employers from throughout the region will be at the Youngstown State University Williamson College of Business Administration’s Meet the Employers Day from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the atrium of Williamson Hall on the YSU campus.

YSU business students will network one-on-one with employers, while employers will have the opportunity to identify talent for internships and full-time positions.

Ribbon-cutting set

NILES

Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Jennifer Mansfield will host a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Friday for a Cricket authorized retailer, 6285 Youngstown-Warren Road.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, all new lines of service will receive a free case up to a $34.99 value. Also from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, enjoy special photos, dancing and singing with Paw Patrol characters: Marshall and Skye. There will also be a prize wheel full of free officers and discounts.

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For information, contact Jennifer Mansfield, 330-505-6577, Jennifer.mansfield@bosphorusenterprises.com.

Ohio gas prices

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are five cents more expensive this week at $2.164 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Most motorists in the Great Lakes and Central states are paying more to fill up at the pump on the week. Ohio (+6 cents) is listed as one of the country’s top 10 states with the largest weekly increases, with a statewide average of $2.18.

Winter weather is one reason for the region’s fluctuating gas prices, as frigid weather has caused unplanned maintenance at a handful of refineries.

The average price for a gallon of gas on Monday in Youngstown was $2.17.

$10K donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated a check for $10,000 to United Way of Trumbull County. The funds will be used for the 2019 annual United Way campaign.

Toys ‘R’ Us plans second act this year

NEW YORK

Toys R Us fans in the U.S. should see the iconic brand re-emerge in some form by this holiday season.

Richard Barry, a former Toys ‘R’ Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Brands, told The Associated Press he and his team are still working on the details, but they’re exploring various options including freestanding stores and shops within existing stores. He says that e-commerce will play a key role.

Toys ‘R’ Us, buckling under competition from Amazon and several billions of dollars of debt, filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in September 2017 and then liquidated its businesses last year in the U.S. as well as several other regions.

Toys R Us generated $3 billion in global retail sales in 2018.

Staff/wire reports