Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield school board, special meeting to approve the new classified union contract, 6 p.m., school library, 614 Bedford Road SE.

Coitsville Township trustees, work study meeting at 5 p.m., regular meeting at 6 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Craig Beach Village, planning commission and zoning board of appeals, public hearing, 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Eagle Joint Fire District, board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.

Lowellville Village Council, improvements committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers, 140 E. Liberty St.

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, governing board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Poland Township trustees, 6 p.m., 3339 Dobbins Road.

Salem school board, special meeting, 4:30 p.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St.

Struthers City Council, caucus at 6:15 p.m., regular meeting at 7 p.m., Room 10, city hall, 6 Elm St.

Warren City Council, caucus at 5:15 p.m., council meeting at 6 p.m., 141 South St. SE.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., fire station 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

Youngstown City Council, community, planning & economic development committee meeting, 5 p.m., sixth floor caucus room, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.