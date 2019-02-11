UPDATE: Two Hickory High teens killed in I-80 crash
MERCER, Pa.
Two Hickory High School students were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Sunday that closed the eastbound lane near the Mercer, Pa., exit.
The Mercer County coroner told 21 News, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, that 16- year- old Alexis Myers and 15- year- old Danielle Nelson were killed in the crash.
Coroner John Libonati said there were four people in the car. He told our news partner that they were traveling to a faith based program at Grove City College.
The driver of their car lost control and spun out, and then the car was then hit by a tractor trailer.
The other two people in the car were taken to the hospital and then transported to a trauma center in Pittsburgh.
Their conditions are unknown.
