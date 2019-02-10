METRO DIGEST || Free tickets available for Abrams, Grace talk

Free tickets available for Abrams, Grace talk

YOUNGSTOWN

Tickets are available for the Youngstown State University Skeggs Lecture featuring Dan Abrams, the host of the hit TV show “LivePD,” and Nancy Grace, host of “Nancy Grace” on HLN and “Closing Arguments” on Court TV.

The lecture will take place 7 p.m. March 19, in Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. Though the event is free, tickets are required for admission. Tickets are available at the Stambaugh box office or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com. For information on the lecture, contact Jackie Leviseur at YSU at 330-941-2136 or jmleviseur@ysu.edu.

Panel on Supreme Court

YOUNGSTOWN

City Club Mahoning Valley will host a panel discussion “Why the Supreme Court Matters” from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts, 34 N. Phelps St. Admission is free. Panelists are Judge Carla J. Baldwin of Youngstown Municipal Court; Christopher P. Banks, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, Kent State University; and Robert E. Johnson, an associate with Jones Day law firm.

Moderator is Cryshanna Jackson Leftwich, Ph.D., associate professor, politics and international relations, Youngstown State University.

Westminster Visit Day

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

High-school students interested in studying political science, criminal justice, international studies, psychology, sociology and neuroscience in college are invited to attend Westminster College’s Social Sciences Visit Day on Feb. 18.

Check-in begins at 11:45 a.m. at the McKelvey Campus Center. After a complimentary lunch in Duff Dining Hall, prospective students will attend panel sessions featuring faculty and students from Westminster’s School of Social Sciences. The day will wrap with an optional tour of Westminster’s campus and facilities.

For the schedule of events or to make a reservation, visit www.westminster.edu/visit or contact the admissions office at 724-946-7100 or admis@westminster.edu.

