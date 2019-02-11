Four dogs, cat rescued today from house fire in Struthers

STRUTHERS

Five animals – four cats and a dog – were rescued from a fire in a home in the 400 block of Geneva St. that ignited about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to officials, the human occupants of the house were not home at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters from Struthers, Campbell and Boardman fought the fire that did most of its damage in the kitchen area. Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but that it does not appear to be suspicious.